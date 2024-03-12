CCTV Footage Reveals An American Abusing Horses in Phuket

PHUKET – Chatcharoj Lek-Awut, 50, and Prapada, 43, husband and wife who own horses in Phuket Province, along with the Watchdog Thailand, an animal rights foundation, reported to the Thalang police station, Phuket Province, on March 11, claiming to have CCTV evidence that a young American man sexually assaulted their female horse, causing her to miscarry. And this is the third horse that has been abused.

The most recent sexually abused mare was four months pregnant and lived at the horse stables in Village No. 4, Soi Bang Sai, Pa Khlok Subdistrict, Thalang District. The livestock officials claimed that the horse most likely had an infection. If they inject antibiotics into the horse, it may affect her baby. However, if the injection isn’t given, the horse may potentially miscarry. This damage was beyond their ability to bear.

According to the report, the guy who was reported is Mr. Steven, who is 19 years old. He arrived to sexually abuse at least three female horses at this place. Mali, a miniature horse, was 9 months pregnant when she miscarried in 2023. The second, named Gina, was abused in February 2024, while the third, named A-ngun (Grape), was more than four months pregnant.

Later, Police Lieutenant Colonel Yuthaphon Watthaseth led an investigating team of tourist police and officials from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) to the residence of Mr. David, Steven’s father, which is close to the horse stables where the incident occurred. They displayed Mr. David the footage from the security camera. He was shocked, not expecting his son to do something like this. The police officers told him of the legal specifics and scheduled a meeting with both parties to discuss them at Thalang Police Station on March 16.

Mrs. Prapada stated that she thought Steven was a regular youngster who loved horses and animals and would come to the stall and touch the horse she tied at the rubber plantation. She didn’t mind at first, but when she suspected something was odd with the horse, she attempted to bring it into view. She and her husband have not yet reported the incident because there was no video proof of the first horse.

On February 5, she heard dogs barking and unusual noises in the stable. She found Steven was there, but she still wasn’t sure what had happened. Following that, she activated the CCTV camera and see what he did to the horse. So she reported to the Police.

She noticed again on March 10 while taking another horses to graze. There is mucus coming out of the genitals. This time when checking to the CCTV, a clear footage revealed that the young American had inserted his hand inside the horse’s genitals. So she and her husband went to the Thalang Police Station and reported the incident again.

The WDT Foundation posted a VDO clip and messages saying, “Phuket again. In this case, do we have to revoke his visa? “Does he have to be prosecuted?” This compares to a previous case in which Mr. Fehr, or David, a Swiss national, was accused of kicking a female doctor in Phuket and had his visa revoked last week.