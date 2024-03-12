Ambassador Praises Thai-US Joint Operation of HTMS Sukhothai As Completed

GULF OF THAILAND – The Thai Navy and the U.S. Navy have completed their search and decommissioning for hazardous materials operation of HTMS Sukhothai on Monday, March 11, 2024. The entire ship was recovered without locating the five missing people, although 58 pieces of ‘evidence’ were discovered.

Ambassador Robert F Godec remarked on Board HTMS Angthong, saying as follows:

“I have just returned from a visit to the MV Ocean Valor hosted by the Royal Thai Navy, for which I want to personally thank Commander-in-Chief Admiral Adoong Pan-iam and his team. As you know, the Ocean Valor has been conducting joint light salvage operations with Royal Thai Navy and United States Navy divers at the site of the HTMS Sukhothai since February 19.

In solemn commemoration of this final day of the joint mission, we presided over the presentation of the HTMS Sukhothai’s anchor retrieved by the salvage team, to the Royal Thai Navy. It has been both humbling and a tremendous honor for me to observe firsthand the skill and courage of expert Thai and U.S. divers working side by side in challenging conditions to successfully carry out the objectives of this joint operation.

Advertisement

My thoughts are also with the families of the 29 brave servicemen of HTMS Sukhothai who lost their lives in the line of duty. I trust that the findings provided by this mission will provide a measure of closure to all involved.

The successful execution of this joint operation underscores the enduring 190-year friendship between the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States. It has also deepened the cooperation and ties between our two Navies and demonstrates the strength of our partnership at its best.”

Advertisement

____

Related coverages: