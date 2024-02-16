Thai-US Navies Focus on HTMS Sukhothai Missing Persons

BANGKOK – Royal Thai Navy Spokesperson Rear Admiral Veerudome Muangchean provides on February 16 an update on the joint Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and United States Navy (USN) light salvage operation of the HTMS Sukhothai which will commence on February 22, 2024.

The operation is not a full recovery of the HTMS Sukhothai, but an underwater exploration in search for investigation evidence; a search for the missing five personnel; making U.S. materiel inoperable; and retrieving some of the equipment and materiel.

The main objective of this operation is to confirm the reason of the HTMS Sukhothai’s sinking and find any physical evidence for the conclusion, as well as search for the missing personnel which may be inside the ship.

The United States will provide support in the disposal of weapons, which will be beneficial for both Thailand and the U.S. as the U.S. is experienced and has special tools which will make this operation successful. The RTN will use the HTMS Rattanakosin, two mine countermeasures ships, two patrol vessels, one mechanized landing craft, and 40 explosive ordnance disposal personnel.

The USN will send Ocean Valor with 17 personnel from a Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit homeported in Hawaii in the operation. The Ocean Valor will depart on February 19 to the site of HTMS Sukhothai and start its mission on February 22.

The involved USN personnel were previously scheduled to be in Thailand for this year’s Cobra Gold exercises, now in its 43rd iteration. This operation will include training elements for the exercise as well as the light salvage of the HTMS Sukhothai.

This operation is emblematic of the long-term friendship between the U.S. and Thai navies which are committed to conducting a safe and thorough salvage. The recordings of the inside and outside of the HTMS Sukhothai, in particularly, will be used along with previous investigations to find the real cause of its sinking. To ensure the safety of personnel, the RTN will enforce a no-sail zone around the site.

The RTN will provide a report on the outcomes of this operation in the future.

