US Navy and Thailand Will Explore HTMS Sukhothai During the Cobra Gold

The Royal Thai Navy has provided a statement on the collaborative effort with the United States Navy in the exploration of HTMS Sukhothai and the operation to search and remove hazardous objects.

Admiral Chatchai Thongsaad, Commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, stated on February 2 that the cooperation between the Royal Thai Navy and the United States Navy in exploring HTMS Sukhothai and conducting operations to search and eliminate hazardous materials.

He also informed that this action results from the strong relationship between the Royal Thai and US armed forces. The Royal Thai Navy and the United States Navy have discussed joint operation plans, with the United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT) confirming its support for this operation.

During the Cobra Gold 2024 exercise, there will be cooperation between the Royal Thai Navy and the United States Navy in conducting detailed underwater explorations of HTMS Sukhothai to confirm hypotheses regarding the cause of its sinking, examine evidence related to the investigation, explore for the lost sailors believed to be trapped inside the ship, and neutralized hazardous objects. The Royal Thai Navy will lead these operations, while the United States Navy will provide the supports.

Both nations’ forces will operate using the same standards for equipment and methods, benefiting from their continuous joint training. Both parties will prioritize safety measures, ensuring the smooth conduct of these operations. Planning for these joint operations is currently underway, as stated by the Royal Thai Navy’s spokesperson’s office.