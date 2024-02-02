Ambassador Robert F. Godec remarks Cobra Gold 2024 at press conference on Friday, February 2, 2024, at reception room 11, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

“Sawatdee Khrap. Good afternoon, and thank you, General Thitichai for hosting the official announcement of Cobra Gold 2024 and for the longstanding Thai-U.S. security alliance. Thank you also to Royal Thai Navy Fleet Commander Admiral Chatchai– we appreciate you joining us today.

On behalf of the U.S. Government and the American people, I would also like to thank the Royal Thai Government and the Royal Thai Armed Forces for hosting Cobra Gold 2024 and welcoming all 30 participating nations.

This year caps the celebration of 190 years of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States. Our longstanding friendship is a tapestry woven of many threads, culture, trade, science, and people-to-people connections. And of course, our military and security ties, which have been a foundation of our enduring partnership.

This 43rd iteration of Cobra Gold is a testament to the strength of our ties. These exercises and our partnership are ever more relevant and important with emerging challenges to regional security. These include the new frontiers such as cyber, space, climate, and health. And they cannot be addressed by a single country alone. Through Cobra Gold, we bring together the diversity, expertise, and cultural perspectives of many nations, united by a shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Working together over these next few weeks, we will continue to provide a solid foundation for regional security, and inclusive prosperity for all.

The impact of Cobra Gold goes far beyond the opportunity to engage in military exercises. They benefit the citizens of Thailand, the United States and our partner nations. So, how does Cobra Gold better the lives of our students, farmers, office workers, and small business owners? Allow me to highlight some examples.

Up to 60 percent of the world’s maritime trade passes through the Indo-Pacific region. Cobra Gold maintains our shared readiness to secure the global commons, which is particularly relevant with piracy on the rise in key shipping routes around the world. Protecting Indo-Pacific maritime trade routes ensures the free flow of goods and services, which keeps transportation costs low, enabling Thai and American businesses to thrive and prosper and benefitting consumers through lower prices.

In Thailand, digital payments now account for 72 percent of total consumer purchases. Whether scanning QR codes at street food vendor stalls, or using payment apps, online transactions are the norm. Unfortunately, the rapid transition to digital technologies has been accompanied by an exponential increase in online scams and digital fraud. Partnership on Cyber Defense during Cobra Gold is an opportunity to tap into the most up-to-date cyber expertise and training to counter the growing sophistication of malicious cyber actors. Increasing our expertise in countering cyber threats helps us secure digital networks and protect our citizens.

This past year has also shown us again the importance of military readiness to assist our citizens living and working overseas when crises occur. For example: last April, when widescale armed conflict broke out in Sudan, the Royal Thai Air Force utilized lessons learned from Cobra Gold Noncombatant Evacuation Operation (or NEOs, for short) exercises. Three RTAF aircraft airlifted some 300 Thai citizens – including around 200 students studying there – to escape the violence. NEOs are a regular feature of Cobra Gold, where we share best practices to address security challenges.

This year, we welcome the news that the Royal Thai Navy and U.S. Navy will conduct a joint salvage operation for the HTMS Sukhothai. This salvage, which will be executed as part of Cobra Gold 2024, will hopefully bring some comfort and closure to the families of all the brave sailors and marines who were lost. We look forward to providing more information as the salvage operation develops in the future. Together we are committed to conducting a safe and thorough salvage operation.

For our own U.S. Military personnel, Cobra Gold always leaves indelible impressions. From previous exercises, we know this year once again they will forge friendships that last beyond careers. They will take home invaluable experiences of Thailand; and serve as ambassadors for Thai culture, for example by learning the ancient martial arts skills of Muay Thai.

Thank you again General Thitichai. I look forward to an excellent Cobra Gold 2024 and to continuing to weave the extraordinary tapestry of Thai-U.S. relations for the benefit of Thais, Americans, and people everywhere.

Khob Khun Khrap. Rao ja dern naa pai duay gun. Thank you, and we look forward to taking your questions.”

