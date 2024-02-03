Thai Man Charged With Harassing Russian Woman In Phuket Bus Station Toilet

PHUKET – A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a Russian female tourist in the women’s toilet at a passenger bus station in Phuket Province, despite the fact that the woman refuses to press charges. There is clear CCTV footage and more witnesses.

The incident occurred on January 31 at 3:30 a.m. when there were few passengers inside Phuket Bus Terminal No. 2, Thepkrasattri Road, Ratsada Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District.

Police officers from Phuket City Police Station were alerted to the incident about 6 a.m. and went to investigate; however, a Russian female visitor was not found. She had boarded the bus and carried on to Koh Phangan, Surat Thani Province.

At 11:00 a.m., officials arrived to inspect the site and obtain information from the good citizen who called 191 to report what had happened, including reviewing CCTV footage.

The video footage clearly shows that the Thai man who caused the incident did not wear a shirt and moved from the men’s toilet to the women’s toilet. Then there was the sound of a female tourist screaming out, prompting a monk to rush to help. The man then stepped out of the woman’s toilet, raising his hands in devotion. The Russian woman walked out and headed directly to the bus, showing her disgust with the man.

According to the investigation, the man named Peerayuth is 26 years old and lives in Trang Province. He formerly worked as a bus conductor on the Phuket-Betong route. He was accused of bullying or threatening people, as well as making others feel uncomfortable or annoyed in public.

The police considered filing the case in Phuket District Court and directing the probe to the Phuket Provincial Transport Company.

