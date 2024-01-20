A Thai Man Is Arrested For Attacking A Foreign Tourist In Pattaya

PATTAYA – Police officers from Na Jomtien Police Station in Chonburi Province and Pattaya Tourist Police identified the man in CCTV footage after someone reported that he used a firearm to intimidate a foreign tourist because he got upset that the foreigner was not interested in the beer he had for sale.

On January 19, police officers apprehended Mr. Bunsuk, 52, of Chiang Mai Province, near the scene of the incident, Soi Na Jomtien 20, Village No. 2, Na Jomtien Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, with evidence including a weapon, a fruit peeling knife, and seized clothing worn on the day of the incident and a digital camera. Officers brought him to the police station for questioning.

Mr. Bunsuk admitted that he is the person shown in the CCTV footage but maintained that on the night of the event, a young woman came to seek assistance after being harassed by a foreigner, so he carried out the attack, punching the foreigner. He stated that the beer offering was a mistake.

However, officials noted that this man spoke in a confused manner and playfully stated that he had no regrets about his acts. Later, an eyewitness identified Mr. Bunsuk, but he said he didn’t recall her.

Ms. B, 21 years old, is a witness who confirms the information reported in the media. On the night of the incident, approximately 1:40 on Friday, a foreigner approached and asked as to where he might purchase alcohol. Her friend offered to go buy it for him.

While the foreigner waited for beer, the suspect circled back and stopped at the same spot. Then he stepped in and argued with the foreigner before pulling out a little knife and tickling the foreigner’s neck. The Western man then went away, but the Thai man pursued and attacked him, according to CCTV.

Bunsuk was then charged with causing physical harm to others and carrying a knife in public without a valid justification.