ASEAN Needs The Urgency Of Sustainability Goals For Green

BANGKOK – “Don’t let anyone impede the sustainability of society, whether in the United States or China,” said the world’s leading economist, empowering green ASEAN.

Amidst a surprising temperature spike of 34 degrees in early January, coupled with gloomy weather and pervasive PM2.5 pollution across central Bangkok, the region is grappling with unprecedented climatic challenges. The stark environmental impact prompts reflection on the urgent need for sustainable practices to counterbalance abnormal weather conditions.

In a pivotal seminar organized by the Department of ASEAN Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, in collaboration with the ASEAN Center for Study and Dialogue on Sustainable Development, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, and the C asean Center, Professor Jeffrey Sachs from Harvard University led discussions on “Sustainability Talks: Towards a Green ASEAN” at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on January 19, 2024.

As the chairman of the United Nations Academic Network for Sustainable Development (SDSN), Sachs emphasized the imperative to build a green ASEAN for a sustainable future.

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Sachs acknowledged the contemporary opportunity to foster sustainability, leveraging available technology and resources. However, he emphasized the pressing need for serious policy implementation and international cooperation to achieve the desired goals.

Despite the global focus on sustainability, 2024 is anticipated to be one of the hottest years in decades, marked not only by climatic challenges but also geopolitical tensions. Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and strained relations between China and the United States underscore the insufficient attention given to climate change by major powers.

Dr. Sachs expressed concern about the United States preoccupation and obsession with geopolitical issues “Apart from war, we have environmental problems, poverty, and food shortages. The question is, how will we live together? How can we cooperate? How do we act? How do we respect each other? That is a question we should be obsessed with.”

The ASEAN Way

In a compelling discourse, world-class economist Dr. Jeffrey Sachs extols ASEAN as a region synonymous with peace and cooperation, asserting its standing as one of the world’s most harmonious areas. Contrasting it with many other regions, Dr. Sachs identifies these characteristics as the bedrock of success. Despite facing historical challenges like food shortages and poverty, he notes a remarkable reduction in these issues over the past few decades, positioning ASEAN among the fastest-growing regions globally.

Proximity to clean energy leaders, including China, South Korea, and Japan, further underscores ASEAN’s potential for sustainable development.

Dr. Sachs emphasizes the positive economic indicators within ASEAN, highlighting lower inflation rates compared to the United States and rapid industrial growth. He commends the region for possessing its own technology, expertise, and know-how.

In a resolute tone, he warns against external interference that could jeopardize ASEAN’s sustainability goals, urging unity and resilience. “Don’t let anyone destroy your goal of sustainability. Don’t let anyone divide you. Don’t let anyone dictate which countries you can talk to or cooperate with.”

Drawing inspiration from Dwight D. Eisenhower’s renowned statement, “Plan is useless but planning is success,” Dr. Sachs discusses the imperative of having a clear plan to achieve sustainability goals. While acknowledging ASEAN’s richness and potential for development, he underscores the need for common ideas and environmental awareness.

Dr. Sachs cautions against inconsistencies, such as a country championing environmental policies while relying on coal-fired power for its energy security.

Highlighting the urgency of collaboration towards the 2050 sustainability goal, Dr. Sachs identifies 6 factors that will influence the achievement of shared sustainability goals in the ASEAN region as Prove the quality of education and access to education, Improvement of public health, encompassing both physical and mental well-being, Transition to clean energy sources, Adoption of sustainable agriculture practices, Implementation of sustainable urban planning for all, including green spaces and robust infrastructure and Establishment of a 5G-level digital platform, creating an ecosystem for sustainable cooperation across all sectors.

Year of destabilization

In a concluding segment of the discussion, Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, known for his critical stance on US government policies, was posed with a question about the upcoming 2024 US presidential election, specifically regarding the potential return of Donald Trump to leadership. Addressing the potential impact on sustainability policies both within the United States and globally, Dr. Sachs provided a thought-provoking response.

He foresees 2024 as a year marked by chaos and destabilization, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the selection of the next US leader. Despite acknowledging the unpredictability of the political landscape.

The Harvard University academic issued a heartfelt plea to the audience: “Please, everyone, take good care of yourself. Try to have access to the supplies you need.” Importantly, he cautioned against external influences attempting to sow division, stressing unity as a paramount priority.

Dr. Sachs extended this plea beyond national boundaries, advising against letting any external, including the United States, dictate terms to sovereign nations. In the realm of environmental concerns, he specifically addressed the ASEAN region, emphasizing, “Don’t let anyone dictate to ASEAN about the environment.”

