Australian Man Is Near-Drowning After Running Into Pattaya Sea at 3 a.m.

PATTAYA – At 3:16 a.m. on April 1, the Sawang Boriboon Dhammasathan Radio Centre in Pattaya City obtained a report of a person near-drowning in the sea at the beach opposite Soi Jomtien 11, Pattaya City, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. They rapidly sent volunteer rescue workers of Sawang Boriboon Dhamma Sathan in Pattaya City to help.

At the moment, both Thai and foreign tourists were nervous on the beach, watching Mr. Lloyd, 58, an Australian national, run into the sea to swim and disappear. Before the authorities arrived, a Thai man assisted him in making his way to shore. Mr. Lloyd suffered serious injuries and lost consciousness. Rescue men performed first aid and CPR to save his life before rushing him to the hospital.

Lloyd’s wife, Ms. Panadda, 45, claimed that her husband had smoked two marijuana cigarettes. He later informed her that he was going for a jog on the beach but ended up running into the sea. He rapidly disappeared from her sight, leaving her in shock and fear. She quickly yelled for aid, and a Thai man swam down to help.

Kittichai Limjamroen, 48, who went to save the Australian guy, said he noticed the man struggling and about to drown before hearing someone shout for help. So he rushed out, got into the sea, and swam to help that man get to shore. Rescue workers quickly arrived and transported him to the hospital. Doctors said that he was still in a coma and was closely monitored by the medical staff.