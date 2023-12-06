Thai Police to Meet with German and U.S. Ambassadors on Fugitive Paedophilia Case

BANGKOK – Thai police were once again suspected of accepting bribes in the case of a German national accused of buying underage girls in Pattaya, Thailand, as reported by the DW documentary, a well-known German media outlet. Thai police were now required to meet with German and U.S. ambassadors in order to request assistance and understanding.

On December 6, Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakpal, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Centre for Child Protection, Women, Family, and Anti-Trafficking, provided updates on the case of the German man, who revealed that he paid one million baht to Thai officials fleeing the country. It has to accept that the police officers failed to submit an objection to the bail of the man.

As far as disciplinary measures are concerned, he said, the first phase involves the punishment of wardens at the detention centre level for not complying with the national police authority’s regulations for handling cases involving foreign nationals.

Despite the seriousness of the crime, the investigators did not oppose bail for the suspect. Although the court issued a notice after granting bail that the suspect may only leave the country with permission, disciplinary action will be taken against the officers who did not comply with the regulations.

The Region 2 police chief ordered disciplinary action and instructed an internal committee to punish the superintendent of the Pattaya City Police Station, the head of the investigation unit and the investigators at the time for not complying with the National Police Bureau’s regulations.

Regarding the criminal case, the German ambassador to Thailand has been invited on December 8 to discuss the approach Germany intends to take to question the suspect about the alleged payments. If possible, a Thai police team could be sent to Germany for questioning.

In addition, the current police chief of Pattaya Police Station has been instructed to expedite the issuance of an arrest warrant to bring the German suspect to court immediately. As for the American suspect who has already fled the country naturally, the owner of the Cobra Beer Bar, a British national, has been arrested in Thailand while he awaits trial.

Pol. Gen. Surachet stated that this case could have an impact on the assessment of human trafficking in Thailand as it involves an American suspect. He will personally schedule a meeting with the US ambassador to explain the situation.

