Thai Lawyer Rejects German Child Sex Suspect’s Claim

CHONBURI – After the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Justice and the Royal Thai Police to thoroughly investigate the details in the DW documentary that claimed a German suspect involved in child prostitution paid Thai officers a million baht bribe and escaped, a Thai lawyer who previously worked for the German told a different story.

Parinya Promsak, lawyer for the German man named Mr. Jens stated on Tuesday in Chonburi Province that his client’s claim not true. That one million baht bribe was probably the same amount that was used to pay for the legal team. Part of which was used as bail money as the court had set, 500,000 baht, and another part was used as expenses for the legal team.

At the time, Jens claimed he had to return to Germany for a meeting about his clothing business with shareholders and that he had to deal with money in an account that had been frozen. He said he had to show his face to confirm his identity.

Therefore, he filed a petition with the Pattaya Provincial Court to request temporary travel. In submitting this request, the Pattaya Provincial Court demanded additional bail money.

“I confirm that the 1 million baht that the German man claimed in the video to be paid as a bribe to government officials is incorrect. Definitely not true. The provision of information by foreign media makes Thailand and government officials are greatly discredited Therefore, I have to come out and explain today,” Parinya said.

Mr. Jens was arrested on September 10, 2022 at approximately 11:45 p.m. while administrative officials along with police officers Pattaya City Police Station Together they raided the Cobra Beer Bar shop, Soi Buakhao, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, after receiving information that it was a center for child prostitution.

At that time, there were 3 Thai suspects arrested for the crime of human trafficking and the results of gathering evidence were extended to submit a petition to the Pattaya Provincial Court to issue an arrest warrant for Mr. Jens. The Pattaya Provincial Court approved the arrest warrant on July 24.

The German man was then caught inside the room of a hotel on the edge of Pattaya Second Road, Village No. 10, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Mr. Jens was later released on bail in court, including permission to travel out of the Kingdom on November 7. The Pattaya Provincial Court imposed bail conditions of 500,000 baht and ordered him to return to report on November 14, 2022.

The accused did not show up as scheduled. He later gave an interview to the German media, saying that he paid 1 million baht to be able to escape from Thailand.

