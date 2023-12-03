PM Orders Investigation Into German Suspect Bribing Thai Officials

NONG BUA LAMPHU – High-ranking Thai officials, including the Prime Minister, ordered an investigation into a German media documentary that claimed one of two foreign suspects involved in child prostitution paid a 1 million baht bribe and escaped.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Sunday, December 3, during his visit to Nong Bua Lamphu Province that he discussed and gave orders to the Ministry of Justice and the Royal Thai Police to carefully look at this matter.

Advertisement

“The incident mentioned in the documentary happened last year. But no matter when it happens, we have to fix it. Because it is our duty. As I said, tourism promotion policy is a big issue. We solved these problems together,” said the PM.

Deutsche Welle (DW) published a documentary titled “Sex Tourism in Thailand,” which showed the film team came across evidence of paedophilia crimes, even though the officials said there is no longer any prostitution of minors in the red-light district of Pattaya.

The documentary also mentioned a German national who is still able to leave the country shortly after his arrest under scandalous circumstances in 2022. This man told an interview in Frankfurt, Germany, that he had paid a one million baht bribe to leave Thailand for Germany.

According to Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakphan, deputy national police head, two foreign suspects bought the services of juveniles under the age of 18. One is British, while the other is German. They were later arrested. He also directed that the probe be expanded by the Pattaya Police Station.

It was later revealed that the foreign males had already been granted bail by the court. Meanwhile, the Immigration Bureau has banned these two individuals since they are not permitted to leave the country. However, when the German guy asked the court for permission to leave the country, the court granted his request.

Pol. Gen. Surachet further stated in Nong Bua Lamphu that he is presently reviewing whether or not the Pattaya Police Station investigators follow the regulations, recognising that this is a serious concern. On December 5, he will hold a press conference.

Furthermore, in the instance of police officers accused of accepting bribes, Pol. Gen. Surachet stated that he has directed a team to do a thorough investigation, including the money pathway. If a crime is discovered, it must be prosecuted.

______

A German Fugitive Is Arrested In Chiang Mai For Child Sexual Abuse