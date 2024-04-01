German and Canadian Are Arrested Teaching Shaolin Course in Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN – Tourist Police, the Koh Phangan District Administrative Officer, and Immigration Police arrested Mr. Somphet, 37, of German nationality, and Ms.Arbely Natalie, 34, of Canadian nationality, at Samma Karuna, Village No. 8, Koh Phangan Subdistrict, Koh Phangan District, Surat Thani Province. They were charged with working without a permit.

The Koh Phangan Tourist Police had previously received a complaint regarding a yoga practice organised by foreigners. Mr. Somphet would give a class called The Shaolin Experience on March 29 from 2:00-5:00 p.m., as publicised on social media through the Samma Karuna Facebook fan page.

Later, at 2:10 p.m., officers came to Samma Karuna and spotted a group of foreigners engaged in activities similar to Chinese boxing dancing and muscular stretching, with Mr. Somphet leading the group and teaching various postures. The appearance is the same as the complaint image. Therefore, the officers introduced themselves and apprehended him.

Mr. Somphet stated that he teaches the Shaolin Experience course. The cost is 9,000 baht per person, and it was scheduled to take place on March 28 and 29 from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Samma Karuna Co., Ltd., the company that hired them to teach at this location, will divide the costs. He will receive 60% of the total money per individual, which is equivalent to 5,400 baht, while the employer, Samma Karuna Company Limited, must distribute the other 40%, which is roughly 3,600 baht, equally.

Mr. Somphet was also discovered to have overstayed in Thailand for over 34 days. As a result, he will be sent back to his home country.

_____

