Koh Phangan Russian Eatery Owner and 3 Employees Arrested

KOH PHANGAN – In a “Quick-Win” effort to prevent and suppress crime that affects the public and tourists in Surat Thani Province, police officers from the Special Operations Unit conducted inspections of entertainment venues, hotels, service establishments, and risk areas.

During one such inspection, officers found a restaurant on Koh Phangan called Colorful Hut. The owner of the restaurant, a Russian national named Boris, was found to be employing three Burmese workers illegally. One of the workers was working as a cashier.

On March 12, 2024, Surat Thani police officers, together with tourist police and immigration police, arrested Boris and brought him to the Koh Phangan Police Station for prosecution. Boris was charged with the following offenses:

Failing to notify the registrar of the employment of a foreign worker within 15 days of the date of employment

Allowing a foreign worker to work outside of the scope of their work permit (cashier)

Hiring a foreign worker who does not have a work permit

Providing shelter, concealment, or assistance of any kind to a foreign national who has entered the Kingdom illegally, in order to help that foreign national avoid arrest

The three Burmese workers, Mr. Nay (18 years old), Mr. Min Niang Lin (34 years old) and Ms. Thin Thin Aye (33 years old), were also charged with the following offenses: Mr. Nay Lin Naing: entering and staying in the Kingdom without permission and working without a work permit, Mr. Min Niang Lin: failing to notify the registrar of the name of his employer, the workplace of his employer and the nature of the main work he performs for his employer within 15 days of starting work for his employer, and Ms. Thin Thin Aye: working outside the scope of her work permit.

