Panicked Passengers Jump Into Koh Tao Sea When Fire Breaks Out

SURAT THANI – A fire broke out on the Koh Charoen 2, a Surat Thani-Koh Tao overnight ferry carrying 108 people, of whom 97 were passengers, about 3 kilometres from Koh Tao. Some panicked passengers jumped into the sea.

At 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, officials received an alert. They mobilised officers from the Koh Tao and Koh Phangan Police Stations, as well as local officials, to assist those on the boat. Four people were slightly injured from choking on smoke.

The Koh Charoen 2 boat left Surat Thani Province at 11:00 p.m. on April 3 and arrived at Koh Tao Subdistrict, Koh Phangan District, Surat Thani Province. The passengers on the ferry included Thais, Myanmar workers, and foreign tourists.

The province’s public relations department posted that everyone was rescued with no casualties. However, the Associated Press reported that panicked passengers jumped into the sea to escape a raging ferry fire.

Maitree Promjampa, a Surat Thani resident who often travels to Koh Tao for work, said he saw billowing smoke and fire less than five minutes later, and that was when people started shouting and rang the alarm.

“We could barely get the life vests in time,” he told The Associated Press. “It was chaotic. People were weeping … I also teared up.”

He said several boats came to their rescue around 20 minutes after they called for help, but the boats could not get close to the ferry out of fear of explosions. He said people had to jump into the sea to be rescued.

“Everyone had to help themselves,” said Maitree.

Videos showed the ferry was also carrying several vehicles while people were hurrying out of the ferry’s cabin while putting on life vests as thick black smoke swept across the ferry. It was later engulfed in fire. Officials have still investigated the fire’s damage and cause.

