Russians Running a Koh Samui Beauty Salon Illegally Are Arrested

KOH SAMUI – Investigators from the Surat Thani Provincial Immigration Office discovered that a foreigner illegally opened a beauty salon, ALSPA Beauty Clinic, as a medical facility in the Bo Phut Subdistrict of Koh Samui.

They looked up information and discovered that it provided its services on a variety of social media platforms with photographs of foreigners as service providers.

According to the research, both Thais and foreigners frequently visited this establishment because it offered a variety of services, including a treatment that involved spinning platelets and injecting them into the client’s body. This is a treatment that must be overseen by specialised personnel; otherwise, life may be at risk.

The authorities also discovered that the salon’s owner was a Russian woman named Miss Yulia, and at least two foreigners worked as beauticians and scheduled shifts to offer services based on the customer’s reservation list.

On March 13, 2024, when they raided the salon, immigration officers discovered two foreigners giving facial beauty services and massage services for treating muscle arthritis to foreign consumers, so they showed up to arrest them and check the required documentation.

It was not discovered that this place was not registered as an authorised medical facility. As a result, Miss Yulia was charged with operating a health care institution without licence, violating the Hospital Act, and distributing pharmaceuticals without authority.

Mrs. Liliia, age 32, of Russian nationality, was charged with working without a work permit, and Mr. Alexander, 35, of Russian nationality, was charged with working in an occupation that was illegal for him.

Furthermore, when investigated in depth, harmful pharmaceuticals and particularly restricted medications without Thai language labels are deemed unregistered in medical institutions. A variety of beauty products were also seized for investigation, along with medical equipment such as a plasma mixer, many used syringes, and customer outpatient (OPD) cards. This evidence clearly shows that the formation of a health care facility is unlawful.