Two Russian Men Confess to Spraying Patong Traffic Signs

PHUKET – Patong Provincial Police Station officials arrested two foreign individuals who appeared in the video spray-painting a public road. Both are Russian men.

Mr. Evgeni, 23, and Mr. Oleg, 22, admitted to being the males shown in the video spraying paint on public buildings and traffic signs on sidewalks near the Government Savings Bank intersection, Patong branch, Baramee Road, Patong Subdistrict, Kathu District, Phuket Province, on March 23, around 9 p.m. They claimed to have done it for fun after taking marijuana.

The officers started looking at their vehicles. On March 25, police discovered the suspects staying in a dormitory on Thaweewong Road, Patong Subdistrict, Kathu District, Phuket Province.

They proceeded to investigate and discovered the two offenders inside the dormitory, with the vehicle matching the date of the incident. They found a red and black Yamaha Model G motorcycle parked in front of the hotel.

The police displayed the video to the two men, who admitted their actions. The police next took them to the Patong Provincial Police Station.

They charged the two individuals with “jointly causing loss of property.” The law imposes penalties that include up to three years in prison, a 60,000-baht fine, or both.