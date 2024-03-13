Jool Infinite Expands Its Business with the Launch of Eminers

BANGKOK – Eminers, a new natural mineral water sourced from a hot spring (onsen), is the new business of Jool Infinite, which has named Rodtang Jitmuangnon as its first brand ambassador.

Jool Infinite (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of its natural mineral water brand, “Eminers”. Directly sourced from a natural hot spring in Nara Prefecture, Japan, the new offering is specially designed for health-conscious customers and extreme sports players seeking a unique alternative.

At the press conference, Mr.Chanase Rattakunshorn, CEO of JOOL Infinite (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Mr. Joji Yamamoto, President of Jool Co., Ltd. introduced the new product and signed a contract with Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, as its first brand ambassador.

Unveiling the new water, Mr.Chanase explained that “Eminers” is sourced from a hot spring in Nara Prefecture, Japan which makes it unique and rich in minerals known to be good for the health.

“As we all know, Japan is known for its onsen. Though not all water is potable, Eminers is sourced directly from pristine waters and has a production limited to about 8 million bottles per year due to the amount of Onsen water available, assuring an unparalleled level of quality and pureness for our customers.

Its unique mineral composition also complements a wide range of purposes. For instance, the Japanese use this water to make liquor, Japanese rice wine, and to cook rice. Not only it is rich in naturally occurring minerals, it helps bring out the taste of the ingredients especially when used for making liquor or cooking. Because of its versatility, it is much more than just drinking water but also a part of Japanese culture passed down through the generations,” he said.

Eminers presents itself as an alternative for consumers seeking a healthier lifestyle. It also tastes like no other bottled water. For those who are health-conscious or extreme sportsmen/women who need maximum energy such as boxers, mountaineers and marathon runners, Eminers is the water for them.

Assuring exceptional quality and taste, the mineral water will be available across a wide range of distribution channels. During the initial launch, the company will first distribute it through well-known Japanese restaurants in Bangkok and greater Bangkok and later expand to other retailers, including department stores and online channels. To build up the brand image, the brand works with world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon as its brand ambassador. Rodtang will emphasize Eminers as a healthy alternative by highlighting its goodness.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Joji Yamamoto added that Eminers is enjoying continued popularity among Japanese consumers and is widely available across the country. “Now, we are ready to launch Eminers in Thailand and believe that our consumers will be pleased with the quality and the taste.”

In his role as brand ambassador, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, said: “I am honored and pleased to be selected as the brand ambassador. Being a boxer, I need a lot of energy for my heavy training. The body loses a lot of water and minerals during the long hours of practice. Drinking natural water that is rich in minerals after a workout is not only refreshing but allows the body to better absorb the minerals and maximizes nourishment.”