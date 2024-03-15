More Foreigners Caught Running Phangan’s Illegal Childcare

KOH PHANGAN – Several departments of Surat Thani province, including Immigration Department officials, Koh Phangan Police Station Tourist Police and Social Development and Human Security Department officials, jointly inspected foreigners’ businesses on Koh Phangan. They discovered an unlicensed international childcare facility in Moo 3, Koh Phangan sub-district, Surat Thani province.

Inside the house, the space was converted into a classroom, complete with tables, chairs, and teaching materials and discovered 70 foreign children aged 3-5 years old. There are three teachers: one Israeli, one South African, and one of British nationality. There was also one Myanmar worker employed as a housekeeper.

So the police ordered a passport and work permit check and worked with the parents of foreign children to take them home.

Pol. Col. Panya Niratimanon, superintendent of Koh Phangan Police Station, confirmed that the nursery had been operational unlawfully for approximately a year. Foreigners living or working on Koh Phangan brought their children to this daycare, which earned an average monthly salary of 1 million baht.

They arrested and charged five foreign nationals as follows:

1. Ms. Suli, 56, from Israel, was charged with “Establishing or operating a childcare facility for foreigners without permission, working without a work permit, employing foreign workers without work permits, and failing to notify the registrar of employing foreign workers within 15 days of hiring.”

2. Mr. Alon, 50, from Israel, was charged with “Working without a work permit as a foreign national.”

3. Mr. Daniel, 38, from Britain, was charged with “Working without a work permit as a foreign national.”

4. Ms. Louise, 42, from South Africa, was charged with “Working without a work permit as a foreign national and failing to notify the employer, workplace, and nature of work to the registrar within 15 days of starting work.”

5. Ms.Win, 28, from Myanmar, was charged with “Working without a work permit as a foreign national and failing to notify the employer, workplace, and nature of work to the registrar within 15 days of starting work.”

Records of the arrest were subsequently made and the individuals were taken into custody along with the evidence for further investigation by the Koh Phangan Police Station. Legal action will be pursued accordingly.

On March 6, immigration authorities discovered another daycare centre with 20 foreign children aged 3-5 years old that was unlawfully operated and employed by illegal foreign tourists and workers in a residence in Moo 3, Tambon Koh Phangan on Koh Phangan.

The daycare’s director, a 40-year-old American, was arrested together with three foreign tourists, one from Ukraine and two from Israel, who were working illegally as caretakers and teachers. Four Burmese migrant workers were also discovered working as housemaids.

