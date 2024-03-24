Phangan Police Recommend Revoking a Polish Sex Yoga Guru

KOH PHANGAN – Tourist police on Koh Phangan arrested Michal Grygoruk, 46, a Polish sex yoga guru with 18.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, on Saturday for working without a permit. He admits that after the raid at a hut on the island, he has no work permit.

On March 24, officials disclosed that they had filed charges against Michal for being an alien working without a work permit and that he had been detained and turned over to investigators. They also asked the Immigration Bureau to consider revoking his visa as the next step.

The inquiry started when the Koh Phangan Tourist Police received a complaint on social media at Tantra Movement School in Koh Phangan District in Surat Thani Province, alleging that the foreigner teaching yoga was at risk of sexual misconduct.

So they collaborated with the Surat Thani Provincial Police Investigation Division and the Surat Thani Province Immigration Police to check this spot on March 23. During the operation, authorities discovered and apprehended a few foreigners who attempted to flee. Each of them was a new consumer.

Advertisement

Later, Michal appears to identify himself as the owner of the business and to explain that he opened it as a yoga academy. He charged foreign clients between $400 and 600 US dollars, depending on the length of the Tantra Movement sessions they chose. For example: Early Bird Individual: $400 USD for three days; Early Bird Couple: 550 USD for three days, standard fee. Individual prices are 450 USD for three days, while standard costs for couples are 600 USD for three days, and so on.

After the customer has paid for the above-mentioned course, he will email the Tantra Movement coordinates to the client, who will schedule the yoga class on the specified day and time.

Police later arrived to investigate the yoga teaching area. They found two penis-like devices that the yoga kuru claimed to use for yoga class. The officials then took them as evidence for prosecution.

_____

Related articles: