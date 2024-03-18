Real Estate Agency To Sell Bangkok Condo for 1.7 Billion to Foreigners

BANGKOK – Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) has announced a partnership with Knightsbridge Partners, a real estate agency, to sell 100 units of the Whizdom Craft Samyan condominium project in the heart of Bangkok to foreign buyers. The total value of the units is 1.7 billion baht.

Mr. Assada Kaeokhiao, Chief Customer Experience Officer of MQDC, said the Whizdom Craft Samyan project is a 55-storey condominium, the tallest building in the Samyan area, near the Samyan MRT station. Prices start at 7.99 million baht. The 100 units, worth 1.7 billion baht, will be sold to foreign buyers who see it as an investment opportunity.

Kingston Lai, CEO of Knightsbridge Partners, a specialist in condominium sales in international markets, is confident that the project will be well received by clients interested in buying for both residential and investment purposes, as well as those looking to live in a condominium like second home in Thailand, due to its convenient location in the city center. They are also looking for opportunities to settle down permanently.

“Samyan’s location meets the needs of living, working, traveling, shopping, close to traditional stores, restaurants, street snacks, department stores and hospitals, and also has a starting price that is affordable compared to condominium prices in other countries where the company markets, such as Hong Kong, Malaysia and the United Kingdom, allowing us to see the opportunity to sell a large number of units to expatriate customers,” said Mr. Kingston.