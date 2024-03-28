Naked Chinese Man Is Saved on Bangkok Police Station Rooftop

BANGKOK – On March 28, Lumpini police officers attempted to cope with an incident involving a naked Chinese man, 59, risking to jump from a 5-story building within Lumpini Police Station, Wireless Road, Lumpini Subdistrict, Pathumwan District, Bangkok.

Later, officials found that the man on the building’s roof, wandering around and shouting in Chinese, was Mr. Fu Yu, 59. Therefore, the officers sought the help of an interpreter for negotiations, but their attempts failed. The officers then had to rush to spread out an air cushion in case the Chinese man jumped down.

After more than two hours, Mr. Fu Yu jumped into the water tank. The officers had to crawl in and help bring him out before handing him over to volunteers who would transport him to the police hospital.

According to the investigation, Mr. Fu Yu was arrested on Thursday at 2:00 a.m. by Lumpini police patrol officers. Officers detained him for a drunken rampage from the Boulevard Hotel on Soi Sukhumvit 5 and placed him in a detention cell.

The authorities detained him until 4:00 p.m., when he regained consciousness and was questioned. He used a translation app to communicate with police officers.

When the police asked about his relatives who could pick him up, he walked away and went up to the rooftop naked.

Officials learned that Mr. Fu Yu entered Thailand on March 13, 2024, with his passport still valid. During this time, officials will await the findings of a medical and mental examination. If he is not unusual, he will be charged with doing an obscene behaviour and turned over to Immigration Police for deportation to the country.