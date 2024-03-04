Pattaya Motorway Reversing Car Kills Malaysian Man and Baby

PATTAYA – Police are seeking for the driver who turned in reverse in front of a Malaysian family’s BMW car, killing a Malaysian father and his 3-month-old infant. His wife and 5-year-old daughter sustained critical injuries.

This fatal road accident occurred on Sunday, March 3, causing traffic congestion and a large number of vehicles to slow down on the motorway inbound to Pattaya in Village No. 3, Nong Ri Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chonburi Province.

Witnesses reported seeing a white BMW come into the rest area while another car was driving in the opposite direction, causing the BMW to veer sharply and lose control, slamming with a stand of a road sign. The car that turned in the opposite direction did not stop to look and continued driving away.

Following that, the rescue team attempted to aid the Malaysian family but discovered that the driver, Mr. Lee Chin Keong, 32, from Perak, and his 3-month-old baby were both dead inside the car.

The driver’s wife was crushed inside the car’s console. Rescuers rushed in with cutting equipment to assist her, and the girl, who was about five years old, was in critical condition. They provided first aid and then quickly transported them to Chonburi Hospital.

Locals reported seeing such a kind of reversal on several occasions, resulting in three or four deaths each year.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phongsaran Wangphlap, the investigating inspector, stated that officials requested CCTV footage from the area in order to locate the car that reversed course and caused the tragedy, as well as to take legal action against the driver.