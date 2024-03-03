A British Man Apologises and Pays Compensation to Thai Woman

PATTAYA – A Thai woman accepted an apology with compensation from a British man who smashed a glass next to her because a dog next to her was barking.

Amavalee Tongfak, 37, suffered a cut on her arm after a foreigner who sat behind her smashed a glass at a cafe on Jomtien Beach because this man was irritated by a dog’s barking on Friday, March 1.

Even though she informed him it wasn’t her dog, the man refused to accompany her to the hospital or pay for her injuries and said, “I don’t care,” before he fled with three friends.

A woman who came with him said he’s British and his name is Sam. Later, a Pattaya tourist police officer and police officers from the investigation team at Na Jomtien Police Station identified a British man and asked him to come for questioning at the police station on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to Pol. Col. Wattanachai Saengrit, superintendent of Na Jomtien Police Station, Mr. Sam, a 60-year-old British native, admitted to being the one who caused the incident. He explained that after taking antibiotics to ease his toothache, he lost consciousness and was unable to recall the events of the day, including the point at which the dog barked.

Advertisement

He accepted his wrongdoing, repented, and truly apologised to Ms. Amavalee in front of the media, offering her 18,000 baht in compensation for appropriate medical and emotional treatment.

Mr. Sam stated that he loves being in Thailand and intends to stay. He had no intention of doing so and pledged that this would not happen again.

According to the accusations, anyone who acts carelessly and causes bodily or mental harm to others will face imprisonment for up to one month or a fine of up to 10,000 baht. However, the British man was able to satisfy the Thai woman with an apology and compensation, leaving him with only a fine.