A Brit Denies Selling but Admits Using Narcotics in Karon’s Shop

PHUKET – After an inquiry, Karon police officers detained Mr.Stephen Mullady, 45, of British nationality, from Ascot at rental room number 6, Just a Puff Shop, Tai Na Road, Karon Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province, for smuggling and distributing drugs to foreign visitors.

Officers seized evidence of numerous substances, including methamphetamine and cocaine, 5 bags weighing around 1 gramme each, three weighing scale, 104 small transparent plastic bags, and a blue Redmi Note 10 5g mobile phone.

The investigators were informed that groups of foreigners frequently hang out in Just a Puff’s rented room on the second floor. So they were searched in the evening of March 18. Mullady said that all of the drugs belonged to him. The police then brought the British man to Karon Police Station and tested him for drugs (methamphetamine), which came out positive.

The police then filed charges, along with information on the arrest and legal rights. The British man pled not guilty to the first allegation of distributing a Schedule II drug (cocaine), but guilty to counts two and three of possessing a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine). Possession for consumption without permission, as well as the use of methamphetamine without permission.