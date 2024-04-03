Two British Are Arrested for Working in Krabi Nightlife Venue

KRABI – On April 2, immigration officials from Krabi Province, along with police officers from Krabi Provincial Police Station and Ao Nang Police Station, conducted an inspection of entertainment venues in the Ao Nang Subdistrict, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi Province.

Officials discovered foreigners working without a work permit. Miss Karen, 37, of British nationality, worked as a mic controller, or MC, serving tourists, while Mr. Gareth, 45, also of British nationality, worked as a DJ, playing music for tourists in a nightclub.

The enforcement officials requested to see the work permit, but both foreigners were unable to present it. The authorities then arrested them, charging them with “being a foreigner working without permission or working outside of your right to do.”

Later, a Thai woman named Miss Warintorn identified herself as the bar manager. She admitted that the shop was set up as a service nightclub without permission. The officers then made an arrest. Ms. Warinthorn reported an allegation of “opening a service place without permission.” After that, they transported the three arrested individuals to the Ao Nang Police Station for legal proceedings.

Immigration officers indicated that Krabi receives a large number of tourists. Immigration has to inspect the area to protect the safety of tourists and citizens. Additionally, it is critical to instill confidence among travellers. Therefore, if any citizens witness wrongdoing, they can contact Krabi Provincial Immigration at 075 611097.