“The Cave” Diver Helps Recover a British Body in Surat Resevoir

On February 14, officials discovered the body of a British tourist who fell out of a kayak in Ratchaprapha Dam, Surat Thani Province, after searching for more than three days with the assistance of a diving instructor who had previously participated in the Tham Luang cave rescue effort.

Mr. Gowribalan Shanghaman, a 24-year-old British tourist, has been missing since the morning of February 11, 2024, after falling from a kayak into the Ratchaprapha Reservoir (Cheow Lan Dam) in Khao Phang Subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun District, around 500 metres from the pier. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

The body was subsequently retrieved early Wednesday morning, transferred to a rescue boat, and returned to shore to send an autopsy to Surat Thani Hospital’s forensic department and notify the British Embassy in Thailand. The British authorities thank everyone who assisted in this search.

Mr. Weerayut Khanunnil, Ban Ta Khun District Chief, and Police Sergeant Kulbol Phonwan, Khao Sok National Park’s Director thanked the volunteer team of Ivan Karadzic, a Danish diving instructor on Koh Tao, Phangan District, who was part of the rescue diver team that assisted the 13 Wild Boars Academy football team in June and July 2018.

Thai officials also credited two additional foreign diving instructors, a group of Surat Thani rescue divers from Nakhon Si Thammarat and Chonburi, and the Thitikarn underwater search drone set.

