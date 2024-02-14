Thai Elderly Searches for Foreign Couple Who Saved Her From Drowning

AYUTTHAYA – A 74-year-old Thai woman named Sujitta Thongnum in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya is searching for a foreign couple that saved her life from drowning in the Chao Phraya River. She told her story on February 14.

The grandmother was on her way home from a medical examination on February 8, 2024, when she was dizzy and fell off a ferry near the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya. She could not swim, and she sank quickly.

When she woke up, she was being held by a Western foreign couple. She was too shocked to ask for their names or contact information, but someone took a picture of herself with the man.

She later learned that the couple was about to board a boat with a bicycle. When they saw her fall into the water, the husband immediately abandoned his bicycle and jumped in to save her. The couple’s belongings, including a phone, camera, glasses, and cash, were lost in the water. The total value of the belongings is estimated to be hundreds of thousands of baht. However, the couple said they did not want anything in return. They were just happy to help save someone’s life.

Sujitta’s daughter later posted the picture on social media and tried to find the couple. They want to compensate them for their belongings that they lost in the water.

Sujitta is also grateful to a Thai woman who helped her out of the water. She offered the woman a reward, but she refused. She said that she was so grateful to both the Thai and foreign people who helped her.

Taptim Thaisumang, a 45-year-old boat operator, was one of the rescuers. She said she saw the foreign man jump into the water and pull the elderly to safety. The man’s wife then helped pull Sujitta out of the water. Then she helped the couple.

“If the foreigner had not immediately jumped into the water that day to pull the old lady out of the water, she might have drowned,” she said. She said, adding that she was glad to have pulled the old lady to safety and did not think about compensation. She is still worried about the old lady and how she is doing.