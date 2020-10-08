Boo, It’s Tuu! Prayut to Kick Off Halloween Party at Khaosan Road

BANGKOK — The annual Halloween party on Khaosan Road will go ahead this year amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Pattiyakul announced at City Hall that none other than the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the opening ceremony of the two-day party on Oct. 30 in an attempt to boost the economy around what was once known as the popular backpacker street.

The Halloween party will last from 9am to midnight on Oct. 30 and 31.

Sakoltee said there will be a mini-concert and costume contest at the Halloween party, as well as COVID-19 safety measures in place to screen all entrants.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Khaosan Road in Bangkok was one of the city’s most popular walking streets for tourists. Many businesses were shuttered and much of the foot traffic disappeared following the travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

Related stories:

Khaosan Road Won’t Return to Normalcy ‘Till 2021’