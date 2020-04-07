Khaosan Road Won’t Return to Normalcy ‘Till 2021’

BANGKOK — The street associated with Bangkok’s tourism and free-wheeling parties is now shuttered in the dark, and a bar manager there said he didn’t expect the situation to improve by this year’s end.

Except for a few convenience stores and road maintenance works, Khaosan Road is empty and devoid of any activities during a visit on Monday night. Jirath Jirarungroj, director of Baan Chart Group which owns several bars and restaurants in the area, said there are probably 200 foreign guests left in what was once known as a popular backpacker street.

Jirath said he can’t imagine Khaosan returning to its glory days till 2021 at the earliest, since it would take a long time to convince foreign tourists to spend money on vacation, given the dire situations in the Western countries.

“Once you feel confident about health safety, please come back,” Jirath said.

Business guilds have estimated that the coronavirus pandemic will likely cost the tourism business at least 10 billion baht in lost revenues this year.

Khaosan Road on Apri 6, 2020.

