Feed Fanmeet Is Back, Featuring 3 Couples at the Feed Smile Day

The long wait is finally over for the FEED FANMEET event, organized by FEED, a lifestyle content producer under the MATICHON Group. Recently, FEED announced the grand event ‘FEED SMILE DAY FANMEET – The Smile Summit’, inviting fans to come together and create the ultimate full-fledged experience. It’s the first time that 3 famous couples from different studio will join on the same stage.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 23 at Thai Ratchadalai Theatre. Tickets will be available for purchase on March 2nd at 10:00 AM via The Concert https://theconcert.com

At the ‘FEED SMILE DAY FANMEET’, fans will have the opportunity to meet 3 talented couples, including “Boss Chaikamon – Noeul Nuttarat,” lead actors from the Love in the Air series by Me Mind Y, “Max Kornthas – Nat Natasit,” lead actors from the Naughty BABE series by DoMunDi, and “Billy Patchanon – Babe Tanatat,” lead actors from The Sign series by idolfactory.

These 6 artists will engage in various stage activities, singing, playing, dancing, and putting on special performances that will surely leave fans ecstatic and smiling from ear to ear!

Mr.Sompratana Kraywichian, Digital Media Director of MATICHON Group, revealed, “Building on the success of FEED in presenting content and organizing events related to BL series and artists, we are proud to announce the FEED SMILE DAY FANMEET event in 2024.

The main theme of this event is to spread smiles and happiness among fans of BL artists. On March 23, 2024, artists from all 3 studio will once again come together on the same stage. I’m believe it will create unforgettable moments for everyone attending the event.”

For fans of these 6 artists, this is an event not to be missed! Stay tuned for surprises that will surely warm your hearts. Get ready, mark your calendars, and purchase tickets starting from March 2nd, 10:00 AM, via https://theconcert.com. Ticket prices range from 4,500, 3,500, 2,500, 1,500, to 1,000 Baht.

Terms and Conditions:

The organizer will randomly select and announce the list of winners for the Photo Group 6:1, Photo Group 6:8, Hi-Touch, and Sign Poster privileges on March 18, 2024, at 18:00. Winners must confirm their privileges by March 21, 2024, at 18:00. (For the Sign Poster, fans will receive a poster signed by any pair of artists, and fans themselves will randomly select their privilege at the event. Signed posters will be received from the organizing team.) Fans who win the PHOTO GROUP 6:1 privilege will not be eligible for the PHOTO GROUP 6:8 privilege. If the lucky individual who has been granted privileges does not appear at the event, the organizers will consider the privileges forfeited immediately. The organizers allow DSLR cameras into the event area. Fans can take photos or record videos with mobile phones to capture memorable moments. Flash photography is not allowed. Live streaming from the hall during the activities is not permitted. Any violation will result in immediate removal from the area. Fans are allowed to bring in lightsticks for any artist’s fandom. Lighted Sign larger than A4 is not allowed (Organizer has space in the hall to set up only 1 lighted sign per house) food and drinks are not allowed within the exhibition hall. Selfie sticks, folding chairs, balloons, whistle, and megaphones are not allowed in the event area. Weapons, sharp objects, explosives, and any other dangerous items are strictly prohibited on the premises. Bag inspections may be conducted by the organizers before entry. The organizers do not provide storage facilities or food support for artists. Any gifts to artists during the Fan Benefit session are not permitted under any circumstances. The organizers do not provide storage facilities for attendees, but the venue may offer storage services. The organizers are not liable for any loss or damage to personal belongings.