MOC Expands Boy’s Love to Girl’s Love Partnerships To Boost Export

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) expands its reach to Girl’s Love to promote local community products for global export.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced via social media (X) that the ministry has partnered with Idol Factory, a producer of the Girl’s Love (GL) series, to promote Thai products in the global market.

He explained that following the success of the Boy’s Love series such as “KinnPorsche The Series”, this collaboration is another step forward for the Ministry of Commerce in its efforts to promote Thai products from the local community in the global market.

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Intent (MOI) on “Promoting Thai Products and Services to the Global Market through Girl’s Love (GL) Series” between the Ministry of Commerce and Idol Factory Co., Ltd. #MOCxIDF took place at the Ministry of Commerce on February 28, 2024.

Rebecca Patricia Armstrong (Becky) and Sarocha Chankimha (Freen), rising stars from the GL series “GAP The Series”, the first Thai GL series from Idol Factory which achieved great success and won the Popular Vote Award from Nine Entertain Awards 2023, attended the press conference. The two actresses are also starring in the new series “Pin Phak” or “The Loyal Pin,” which has generated a lot of buzz among fans of Freen-Becky both in Thailand and abroad.

“Freen and Becky are internationally renowned actresses for the Girl’s Love series. As a result, we are certain that featuring Thai items and services in the Pin Phak series will help elevate Thai community products to the global stage and generate money for people. This will help create around 2 billion in value for Thailand’s economy,” said Commerce Minister Phumtham.

Earlier, the Ministry of Commerce collaborated with Be On Cloud – BOC, a producer of world-class BL series, to launch a major project for 2024 with the series “Shine”. The project stars popular BL actors Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat.

This project will promote Thai products, services, tourism, and culture by incorporating them seamlessly into the BL series. This will allow consumers to learn about, recognize, and increase their consumption of Thai products and services following the lead of Thai series in the future.

According to the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thai movie and series sector and related industries will generate 8,000 million baht in exports by 2023. In 2024, it will likely reach 10,000 million baht, particularly in the Y-movie and Y-series, which are expected to expand in value from 1,000 million baht to 2,000 million baht as a result of the Ministry of Commerce’s proactive cooperation with the private sector.