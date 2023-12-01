Thailand Aims To Export More Bananas After Selling Japan 5,000 Tons

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Thailand has recently signed the deal to export 5,000 tons of bananas to Japan after a labour shortage during the previous government hampered the order.

Chantapun Bunjamanon, director of the International Trade Promotion Department in Tokyo, said the office had previously worked with the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial trade office to bring Japanese banana experts to the area and show them how to grow bananas to meet the standard and quality of Japan.

Thailand is the last place in the world where the Gros-Michel banana is grown. Once the Japanese banana importers had tasted the banana, they were ready to sign the contract.

In addition to the province of Nakhon Ratchasima, the International Trade Promotion Department in Tokyo has also looked into other provinces such as Chiang Mai, Phatthalung and other provinces.

On November 28, the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce signed a contract with Japanese banana importers in Nakhon Ratchasima province for the purchase of 5,000 tons of bananas worth 100 million baht.

“This export banana benefits from the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA), which provides a tax exemption for 8,000 tons of Thai bananas. In the past, we were the ones who did not take full advantage of this benefit. This quota is a good opportunity for us to improve our banana exports. This is a quick win that can be achieved in 100 days with the money worth 100 million baht,” said Nuttiya Suchinda, deputy director of the Department of International Trade Promotion.

Somsak Saengrum, president of the Sukpaiboon district banana farmers’ community business group, said they are happy and proud that their bananas from Seng Sang district are being exported to other countries for the first time. He was sure that his bananas will be well received by customers in Japan as they are big, sweet and tasty. This contract signing will give more farmers a chance.

