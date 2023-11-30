Pattaya Business Owners Welcome 4 a.m. Nightlife Closings

PATTAYA – The owners of businesses in Pattaya are happy about the change in nightlife venues’ closing times to 4 a.m.

The new regulation will also be implemented so that clubs can open until 6 a.m. on the countdown day of December 31–January 1, 2024, in Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, and Samui districts in Surat Thani province.

Bunanan Pattanasin, director of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, said extending the closing time for nightlife to 4 a.m. is a good thing as it boosts the economy, especially the service sector. He mentioned that it will also boost tourist spending, which will bring more revenue to Pattaya’s business sector.

However, he pointed out that the extension of the curfew must be accompanied by a safety plan to avoid problems that could arise and affect business operators such as hotels or accommodation establishments.

It is important to address the control of drugs and weapons. If everything is under control, Bunanan said, it will greatly benefit the tourism sector in Pattaya. He also mentioned that everyone should follow the rules.

“On the day of the countdown, I want to keep the store open as long as possible so that everyone can celebrate. We need officials to help plan security. And the tourists also need to take care of themselves and have a clear conscience,” Bunanan said.

