PHATTHALUNG – Chaowalit Thongduang, also known as ‘Pang Na-nhoad’ or Wealthy Pang, a convict on the run, released the third video in which he argues that the court should better regulate in which cases bail can and cannot be granted.

In the previous two videos, Pang criticised the legal process for accusing, arresting, neglecting, and mistreating him by prosecutors, the military, the police, and politicians.

In the latest video, he called for an improvement in bail rules, as he wondered why he cannot be released on bail in his case while others can. He mentioned that the fact that he could not get bail had an impact on his family and his business.

“I would urge the court to set the rule on how much money we need to get bail – let it be 10 million or 100 million, just say it, or if we need to be electronically monitored, that’s fine too.”

Pang Na-nhoad has been in jail since January 2022 after he was found guilty of narcotics charges and sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in jail by the Phatthalung Provincial Court. He escaped simply from the authorities on October 22, 2023 while having treatment for which he pretended to be ill at Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

The police have failed to arrest Pang Na-nhoad even though he has released 3 videos challenging the government officials. Some people believe that government officials in Phatthalung province are helping him to hide.

On November 30, officials raided and investigated many target sites in Phatthalung province and were able to seize a HK 3, 5.56045 mm rifle covered with a black plastic bag and 5 magazines filled with bullets, totaling 142 bullets, stuck in the ground near a forest.

The officer is investigating whether these are the weapons used by Pang Na-nhoad in the attack on police on 8 November.

At the same time, Phongpipat Kerdthep, Provincial Prosecutor, has been transferred to the Office of the Attorney General, Songkhla Province, to the Human Trafficking Case Office.

It is important to note that the action does not imply that Phongpipat committed the alleged crime; rather, it emphasizes the need for transparency in the academic office’s and related agencies’ inspection processes in order to foster public trust.

Pol. Col. Prompattana Snitsri, deputy commander of the provincial police region 9 training center, said 12 policemen went to the Cardamom Mountains on8 November to search for traces of the Pang Na-nhoad hunt.

When the police approached about 50 meters from the target and tried to climb the mountain, a dog ran towards the police and forced them to jump over the 5-meter cliff. Pang Na-nhaod, who was at a height of 6 meters and could see better, fired the bullet at the policemen. The police fired back, but not with the M79 grenade launcher as Pang Na-nhaod claimed. The police also did not intend to kill him, as he stated.

At that moment, Pang was the one who shot at the police first. Then he fell because of the rocks, so his M16 rifle hit a tree and was damaged, and he also lost one side of his shoes. He managed to escape. The dog that had run towards the police was later taken into custody by the police. He was named “Mhee” (which means bear). He was friendly to people.

