Thai Authorities Investigate An Escaped Convict’s Ridiculing Video

BANGKOK – An escaped convict named Chaowalit Thongduang, also known as ‘Pang Na-nhoad or Wealthy Pang, is not only a local influential figure in the southern region of Thailand; he is now also a well-known mocker of the Thai justice system.

He escaped simply from the authorities on October 22 while having treatment for which he pretended to be ill at Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

Since then, he has fled to the Banthat mountain range, located between Trang and Phatthalung provinces. A picture of him celebrating with close associates on the mountain has been shared online.

Police mobilised a large number of forces to search for him on the mountain, and there was a shootout on November 9. Initially, it was reported that Pang had been extrajudicially killed, but an official later stated that he had escaped.

Police suspected that a male dog named Mee (meaning bear), was the one who barked a warning to Pang so he could flee. Now the dog has stayed with the police.

On November 24, Pang posted a video of himself saying he had left the mountain. He praised everyone who assisted and supported him while at the same time criticising the legal process for accusing, arresting, neglecting, and mistreating him by prosecutors, military, police, and politicians.

He asserts his innocence regarding drug charges while claims unfair treatment, lack of guarantees, and challenges the justice system. Therefore, he would not surrender if he did not bring the said group of people to justice.

“On the day the police climbed up the hill for a confrontation and found a green lump of narcotics, that wasn’t mine. On that day, the police didn’t intend to arrest me, but instead to extrajudicially kill me, with an M79 grenade launcher firing over 10 rounds. I want to state that the Ministry of Justice, justice itself, is nonexistent. If it truly exists, please file charges against those involved, and I will surrender.” Pang stated.

On November 25, every government agency that Pang had mentioned, including the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General, and the police, announced that they had immediately set up a team to investigate Pang’s allegations.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urged Pang to surrender to avoid escalating tensions. The PM expressed confidence in the police’s understanding of the situation and their commitment to due process.

Police National Chief, Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol, has ordered an investigation into the video’s authenticity and content, emphasizing the importance of fairness for all parties involved. The police will examine if there are false accusations against any officers and will proceed legally based on evidence and witnesses.

The police chief also called on the public to use discernment when consuming social media content and assures that the police are ready to act in accordance with truth, discipline, and the law. If anyone feels unjustly treated, the police are open to coordination within the legal framework.

Pang has been in jail since January 2022 after he was found guilty of narcotics charges and sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in jail by the Phatthalung Provincial Court. He also has a case involving crimes against life and body, crimes against justice administration officers, and a police officer who was shot and injured.

Many additional crimes against him are being investigated, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and murders, including the case of his involvement in the murder of the former deputy mayor of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Administrative Organisation.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office seized his assets in Songkhla Province, which were left with his sister, worth 150 million baht.

_____