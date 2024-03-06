A Swiss Man Seriously Hurts Thai Woman in Trang Supermarket

TRANG – Another disagreement erupted between a foreigner and a Thai in Trang Province, southern Thailand. A Swiss man attacked a Thai woman, breaking her nose and making her face bloat in the middle of the supermarket. She needed to be hospitalised immediately.

Mr. Krittaphong Khikkham, 25, of Village No. 1, Ban Khuan Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trang Province, and his family reported to the tourist police on Tuesday evening, March 5, that a Swiss foreigner had attacked his mother, age 58, and caused serious physical harm in the middle of a mall in Trang Municipality.

According to Kritphong, his mother developed a nerve condition as a result of having the wrong tooth moved. As a result, he will need to heal for some time. She needs to use a walker to go around, and she can’t walk very well.

His mother had gone shopping at a well-known supermarket on the second floor. The foreigners walked to bump his mother and nearly fell. She then told him loudly in English, “Be polite; you should.” This made this foreigner dissatisfied, shouting and shouting before going straight and punching his mother four times and then walking away.

At this point, his mother tossed a water bottle at him. He walked back, locked his mother’s neck, and struck her again, severely banging her head into the ground. This left Jong’s mother gravely hurt, with blood all over her face and bruises.

The supermarket’s employees called rescuers and hurried her to Trang Hospital’s emergency unit. Her nose was fractured, her eyelids were inflamed, and her back was swelling. The physicians will do a comprehensive examination again.

Patrol police later escorted Mr. Straumann, a 60-year-old Swiss man, to Muang Trang Police Station for questioning. But the Swiss man declined to provide any evidence.

According to Mr. Straumann’s information, he arrived in Thailand correctly and everything was well. He has sought for a visa to live after retirement. He renewed his passport on October 28, 2023, and it is set to be renewed again on November 14, 2024.

The police investigated the CCTV cameras but were unable to see the incident. However, several individuals in the mall witnessed it and are prepared to testify.