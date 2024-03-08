The David Effects: Swiss Man Case Leads for More Inspections

PHUKET – The “David Kicks the Doctor” case, which occurred on February 24 near the beach of Phuket Province, has had far-reaching consequences, including inspections of beach land, foreigners who come to work in Thailand, and even the procession of firearms.

On March 8, 2024, immigration officials announced that Swiss national Mr. Fehr, also known as David, had posted bail of 100,000 baht to fight a case involving the assault of a Thai doctor and the revocation of his visa. However, he might be faced with more accusations.

The Immigration Bureau has granted bail to Mr. Fehr for 30 days on the condition that he live in approved housing, report to authorities every 15 days, not accept employment or engage in illegal activities, and not leave the country. Mr. Fehr also authorised a representative to appeal the revocation of his visa to the immigration authorities.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Itthipol Itthisarnronnachai, the Chief of Immigration Police, based the visa revocation on Mr. Fehr’s disruptive behavior, which has had multiple negative impacts on society and indicates potential danger.

Advertisement

Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Interior, stated that he had directed authorities from the Department of Provincial Administration and the Land Department to thoroughly check the region, not only in Phuket but throughout the seaside provinces.

In the case of firearms, David possesses two firearms, a handgun, a Glock, and a rifle, and has a Grade 4 licence to own and use firearms after seeking authorization for buying and possessing them in the name of the foundation.

Mr. Anutin stated that foreigners do not have the right to seek for a licence to carry a firearm, which was considered wrong from the beginning, and the charge against David must be added.

When asked about David’s visa appeal to the Ministry of Interior, Anutin indicated he would absolutely not accept it. He has not agreed that David should have a visa to continue fighting the case in Thailand.

Due to a conflict between locals and land claimants over a previously public area, particularly in Phuket Province. Besides the Yamu Beach incident, where villagers protested against Mr. Fehr and demanded access to the public beach, similar incidents occurred in other areas.

Residents of Ratsada and other areas in Phuket protested to reopen access to Lam Ngha Beach, which according to the new land owners, had been blocked by a steel fence for several years because garbage was stored there and residents used this spot for hanging out. However, the road had been used by the villagers for generations until the ownership changed.

Nakarin Yorsangrat, mayor of Ratsada subdistrict, informed the assembled residents that after negotiations, the landowners had agreed to reopen access to the beach within 15 days until the area was landscaped and the garbage removed.

However, some residents expressed their dissatisfaction and demanded immediate access to the beach, calling the mayor a puppet of capitalism.

Advertisement

In addition, the “David kicks the doctor” case led to increased scrutiny of foreigners working or secretly doing business in Phuket, resulting in several arrests.

____

Related coverage: