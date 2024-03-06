Phuket Police Arrest Two Young Russian Women for Prostitution

PHUKET – Patong police in Phuket Province detained two Russian women, ages 18 and 23, after an investigation revealed that they were secretly selling sex.

Police officers searched the female visitors’ hotel room on Phra Metta Road, Patong Subdistrict, Kathu District, Phuket Province on March 4, 2024, at around 10:00 p.m., and seized the following items: 1. Ms. Anna, 18, has a black shoulder bag carrying 14 1,000-baht bills totaling 14,000 baht. 2. Ms. Olga, 23, owns a white and black shoulder bag that holds 13 1,000 baht banknotes.

After 11:00 p.m., officials transported the suspects and evidence to the Patong Police Station for questioning. The Russian women were charged with illegally working as prostitutes.

According to the policy of the National Police Chief and the Region 8 Commander, a meeting of police station chiefs under the Phuket Provincial Police on March 4 issued a warning about foreigners coming to commit crimes in Phuket Province, including coming to work illegally.

The officers have been ordered to make information available in order to strictly adhere to legal procedures in the area, such as ordering and enforcing the providing of foreign information. When an offence is committed, action might be taken immediately.