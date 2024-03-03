A Swiss Man Who Kicked a Phuket Doctor Has Another Dispute With an Ambulance Driver

PHUKET – Even though a Swiss man, Mr.Fehr or David, and his Thai wife in Phuket province had a press conference to apologise for his acts in which he kicked a female doctor off the beach steps of their rented villa, the couple’s controversy does not appear to be finished.

A video of an incident in which a couple filed a lawsuit against a rescue driver at the end of 2023 emerged on Facebook on March 2, 2024, with the following message: A foreign man pointed at the rescue vehicle with his middle finger. He and his Thai wife also filed a lawsuit against the ambulance driver at Choeng Thale Police Station. The Thai wife stated that she knew several senior police personnel in Phuket.

Lt. Wiboon, the rescue vehicle’s driver, stated that the event occurred on the morning of December 25, 2023, while driving the hospital’s ambulance along Thepkasattri Road inbound Thalang District, Phuket Province, delivering vaccines. There is a black Audi driven by a foreign man on the right, with a cut in front. He lifted his middle finger as a pistol symbol and pointed at his head.

He later shared a video of the foreign man’s actions on social media, out of concern that he would be impacted later. So Lt. Wiboon came to Thalang Police Station that evening to report the incident as proof so that the authorities could find and prosecute this foreign man.

Then, on December 29, 2023, police officers Thalang phoned him and informed him that the Swiss man and his Thai wife had reported the incident to the Choeng Thale Police Station. Later, on January 10, 2024, police officers from Choeng Thale Police Station called him to inform him that the couple had requested that he delete the post and submit an apology for seven consecutive days.

On January 17, 2024, the police captain of Choeng Thale Police Station summoned him to the station to meet with the couple and their lawyer. The pair demanded an apology from him and threatened him with 3-4 years in prison if he refused. However, the message they want him to convey is that he will not “lie” again. That is why he cannot agree with them.

On February 27, authorities at Choeng Talay police Station warned him that he will be charged for violating the Computer Crimes Act. On that day, he didn’t have time to go to the police station and was notified via LINE, which the police lieutenant hadn’t read until there was a case in which this Swiss man kicked a doctor.

The Swiss man and his Thai wife have also faced criticism in connection with the ambulance driver’s case. A Phuket social media group called people for a gathering at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, near Cape Yamu, in an effort to oust the man from Thailand.

