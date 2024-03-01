The Swiss Man in Phuket Finally Apologises to Thai Doctor

PHUKET – Regarding the case, which made headlines in Thailand, Mr. Fehr, 45, a Swiss citizen who was accused of assaulting a Thai female doctor with a kick, gave a press conference with his Thai wife, Mrs. Sai, at Phuket City Hall on March 1, 2024.

They apologised for what they did to Ms.Tharndao Jandam, also known as “Dr.Pai,” a 26-year-old Thai doctor based in Phuket, after she filed a complaint against a Swiss man for allegedly kicking her in the back as she and her friend were sitting on a stairway attached to their villa near the beach in Thalang District, Phuket Province, on February 24.

The most significant point of controversy was that they threatened the doctor with arrest since they knew the senior police. It is also the discriminating phase; they say that “Thais can apologise to Farang (a foreigner), but no Farang needs to say sorry to Thai people.”

Mr. Fehr said he loves Thailand very much. Even though he is a Swiss citizen, he currently considers Thailand to be his home. He is willing to help Thai people in any way he can. He didn’t expect the confrontation on that night to grow to this point.

“I am quite sad. I had not anticipated the situation escalating to this point. We apologies all Thais for our actions. “I did it out of rage because we had repeatedly violated personal privacy,” he said.

The Swiss husband and Thai wife explained that every week, individuals invade the villa they rent. At most, 7-8 Chinese visitors entered the grassy area and walked to the swimming pool, causing Mr. Fehr to be concerned that someone or a group of persons would harm his wife. He mistook Dr.Pai and her friend for members of the Chinese invasion group.

The media questioned why he did not apologise to the doctor from the beginning. Mr. Fehr stated that he did not say anything because he was upset, but he clarified that he did not say anything disparaging about the doctor.

Mr. Fehr confirmed that he did not kick the doctor in the incident. He also displayed a picture of the wound on his toe and the findings of the doctor’s examination, which showed that the damage was the result of a trip and fall.

Mrs. Sai also apologised for using such unpleasant language. Regarding the threat that she knew a senior police officer, she made it out of rage and didn’t know what to do. She said that because she only knows one policeman.

“Now we admit that we feel very guilty and are willing to take responsibility for everything. I apologise to the doctor for the incident. At the time, we were both angry and scared. And I honestly don’t know what to do. Mrs. Sai stated, “I will accept responsibility no matter what.”

Mr. Adul Chuthong, Deputy Governor of Phuket Province, who assisted in organising this press conference, also asked to address the matter that had been raised in the media: that there was a mafia in Phuket and that foreigners were coming to stay and take over land or public property. He confirmed that there is nothing like it. The governor is strict in this regard and has assigned administration, and the police perform their tasks on a regular basis in accordance with their authority.

