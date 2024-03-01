Thailand Gears Up to Host BIMSTEC, Possible Talks on Myanmar

BANGKOK – The newly appointed BIMSTEC secretary embarked on a visit to Thailand, where discussions hint at the prospect of hosting a summit by the end of August. Thailand, as the host nation, is actively engaged in preparing for this gathering, which will convene member states to address pertinent issues regarding Myanmar.

During the briefing session on February 29 led by Mr. Cherdchai Chawaiwit, Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Indra Mani Panday, Secretary-General of BIMSTEC, emphasis was placed on advancing the cooperation framework, known as the ‘Bay of Bengal Initiative for Cooperation in Various Academic and Economic Sectors’.

Progress has been reported in the preparations for the upcoming BIMSTEC meeting, which will involve member countries Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, the designated host.

Thailand assumed the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC on March 30, 2022, underscoring its commitment to transforming this cooperation into a resilient organization capable of responding effectively to the evolving global landscape. Thailand prioritizes rapid and comprehensive adaptation, sustainable development, and enhancing the collective capabilities of all seven member nations.

Thailand as host

Mr. Cherdchai underscored the paramount importance of BIMSTEC, highlighting its potential as a significant economic force. “Considering the global population, one in every five individuals resides in the BIMSTEC sub-region, comprising mostly young demographics with immense potential, crucial for future GDP expansion,” he emphasized. The collective population of BIMSTEC exceeds 1.7 billion, accounting for 22 percent of the world’s populace, with a combined GDP surpassing $4.5 trillion.

He noted BIMSTEC’s promising trajectory towards becoming a major economic powerhouse globally. For Thailand, reliant on tourism, the BIMSTEC sub-region stands out as one of the top three tourist contributors, crucial for Thailand’s tourism sector, a vital source of revenue.

In previous years, as the host nation, Thailand has advocated for the ‘Bangkok Vision 2030 (BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030)’, a pivotal guiding document aimed at charting the course for various cooperative endeavors within BIMSTEC, emphasizing prosperity, sustainability, resilience, and openness.

Anticipating the forthcoming summit in late August and early September, Thailand endeavors to convene face-to-face discussions after a six-year hiatus, working to finalize an appropriate date with the six other member countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Thailand aims to garner support from all seven member nations to endorse the cooperation agreement, ‘Bangkok Vision 2030’, to fruition.

Furthermore, Thailand advocates for advancing the BIMSTEC Free Trade Agreement, a topic of deliberation spanning over two decades. Mr. Cherdchai acknowledged the complexities of the negotiations, which encompass various sensitive issues like products, services, investments, customs cooperation, and dispute resolution mechanisms. Despite past hurdles, he assured full dedication to advancing FTA negotiations during the upcoming BIMSTEC meeting.

“In addressing the challenges facing BIMSTEC’s progress, such as the longstanding impasse on the FTA, Thailand is committed to leveraging its role as host to facilitate substantive advancements,” emphasized Mr. Cherdchai.

New Secretary of BIMSTEC

The appointment of the new Secretary-General of BIMSTEC, Mr. Indra Mani Panday, coincides with significant progress in the preparations for the 2024 BIMSTEC Summit, marking the first in-person dialogue in six years since the 2018 Summit. During his visit to Thailand to assume his new role, Mr. Indra engaged in discussions with senior Thai officials, including Mr. Panpree Phitthanukorn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Montree Dechasakulsom, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport.

Reflecting on Thailand’s pivotal role as one of BIMSTEC’s founding members since 1997, Mr. Indra acknowledged the nation’s enduring commitment over the past 27 years. As the current host, Thailand has diligently pursued various vital agendas, notably the Bangkok Vision 2030, with potential advancements anticipated at the upcoming summit, potentially unveiling the vision for Bangkok 2025, if possible.

Addressing his responsibilities and anticipated challenges, Mr. Indra, a former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and prominent figure in international organizations in Geneva, expressed personal familiarity with Thailand. His visit to Bangkok marks his inaugural visit to the country in his capacity as Secretary-General of BIMSTEC.

Initially, various discussion topics have been outlined for the meeting, encompassing tourism, the Free Trade Agreement, cooperation in maritime transport, infrastructure, energy, and regional connectivity, notably the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway Project. These issues present significant geopolitical challenges. Mr. Indra is poised to facilitate coordination and dialogue, fostering the shared objectives of the BIMSTEC sub-region, particularly in establishing comprehensive economic, social, and academic cooperation.

Myanmar and BIMSTEC

The involvement of Myanmar within the BIMSTEC discussions is under close scrutiny given the country’s status as a member. Mr. Chatchai noted that according to the BIMSTEC agreement, all member states are entitled to participate in the meetings, leaving the question of Myanmar’s representation open. The specifics of who will represent Myanmar at the upcoming BIMSTEC summit remain uncertain.

In alignment with Mr. Indra’s perspective, “Myanmar is already a member of BIMSTEC. Bimstec is not a political forum. We talk about social and economic matters. We can use the platform to discuss various matters openly. I think we cannot rule out the possibility that one or two member states may raise the issue of the political situation in Myanmar for discussion. If it is close to the meeting schedule, if any events occur There may also be member states that can discuss this issue as well.”

Mr. Chatchai concluded by highlighting the potential of BIMSTEC to evolve beyond its current academic and economic cooperation framework. He expressed the shared belief among member states that BIMSTEC could develop into an international cooperation organization similar to ASEAN, emphasizing the collective vision for deeper and broader collaboration within the region.