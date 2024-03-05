Phuket Authorities Conduct Extensive Land Inquiry After Swiss Man Case

PHUKET – Even though Mr. Fehr, also known as David, the Swiss man accused of kicking a female doctor, is currently facing deportation, he has been ordered to stay in the country while he is investigated for several issues, including his involvement in Phuket property ownership.

Phuket Peninsula Estate Co., the real estate firm that constructed the luxury villa where David resides, has demolished the controversial beachfront cement steps where he drove out the female doctor and her friend who sat there, which led to angry demonstrations and a call for his deportation as well as to remove the steps as they encroached on the beach, which is under Thai law a public property.

The move came after the local authorities posted a notice after the incident to have it removed within 30 days.

In addition, officials in Phuket province are now following the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who held a video conference with governors across the country on March 4, 2024, to crack down on mafia-like behaviour across the country, especially in Phuket, which is currently in the news.

Mr. Adul Chuthong, deputy governor of Phuket province, has instructed provincial administrators to inspect the area around the villa on Yamu Beach where David and his Thai wife are staying. They have already inspected over 10 houses out of a total of over 30 and have revoked the land titles of all ten houses.

At the same time, officials from the Phuket Provincial Land Department will collect more evidence about the history of land in the area, which covers an area of over 100 rai. Officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) office in Phuket have also led a team to inspect the area after residents complained about the closure of the entrance and exit.

Suwat Saowaran, NACC director for Phuket province, stated that his agency will inspect 106 rai of land where title documents have been issued to evaluate whether they were obtained legitimately and if any officials have committed wrongdoing. The investigation would take time and depend on the evidence.

In reality, the NACC has been looking into the situation since it first became public. If government officials fail to carry out their responsibilities properly, we will have to take legal action.

The case of the doctor who filed a complaint against the Swiss man for assault at the Thalang police station is still under investigation. The police are waiting to interview 2-3 more witnesses after the investigators have already filed assault charges. David has denied the allegations.

In another case, David has a conflict with an ambulance driver and both parties have filed charges against each other since late 2023. Choeng Thale and Thalang police stations have scheduled a meeting between the two parties on 7 March to negotiate a withdrawal of the charges.

Pol. Col. Parinya Klinkasorn, Deputy Commander of Immigration 1, stated that if David does not renew his present business visa, he will be an alien in the Kingdom with a permit that expires on March 13. If he extends his visa, Immigration will renew it for legal reasons rather than for business purposes. It is effective for 90 days and may be extended until the case is resolved. He will be unable to continue running the business in Thailand.

____

