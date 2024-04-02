Thai Female Doctor Kicked by “David” Suffers From PTSD

PHUKET – A month after the incident in which Doctor Tharndao Jandam, also known as Dr. Pai, was kicked by Mr. Urs Beat Fehr, or David, a 45-year-old Swiss national, on the stairs of a beach villa in Yamu, Pa Klok District, Thalang District, Phuket Province, Dr. Pai has expressed her concern about the case, which has prompted her to seek psychiatric help.

Dr. Pai told Khaosod reporter on April 1, that she was worried that her case may not be handled fairly because the authorities have been silent. She was quite stressed because she was afraid of not getting justice.

She also had frequent nightmares that disturbed her sleep, so she had to consult a psychiatrist, who prescribed her sleeping pills and said that she was also mentally affected and had symptoms of Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This is because one month has passed since the incident, and she will need to discuss further treatment with the psychiatrist. She has an appointment to see the doctor again on April 3.

Dr. Pai called on state officials involved in the justice system to help her. She said she is fighting this case because she does not want this to happen to anyone else. She wants justice. The prosecutor has already filed a Section 391 lawsuit with the court, but she may have to file a Section 295 lawsuit herself, so she is consulting with her father and her attorneys.

Section 391 states: Whoever commits an act of violence not amounting to bodily or mental harm to the other person shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding one month or fined not exceeding one thousand Baht, or both.

Section 295: Whoever causes injury to the other person in body or mind is said to commit bodily harm and shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding two years, fines not exceeding four thousand Baht, or both.

Dr. Pai would like to thank the people of Phuket and Thailand for their support. She has received a lot of encouragement from everyone and wants to say that she is fighting the case to the fullest, but ultimately she wants the case to end in true justice.

Chalermpong Saengdee, MP for Phuket and a member of the Move Forward Party, said the problem of David kicking the doctor is a social problem that affects society and all Thais. He does not want the authorities to treat the assault case as a minor offense. “Pay and it’s over” is not acceptable. He wants the authorities to treat the case fairly and not allow foreigners who behave inappropriately to use their money to influence the outcome of the case.

