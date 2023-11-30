Police Catch A Taiwanese Fugitive After A Ladyboy Filed A Report

PATTAYA – A Taiwanese man, Mr. Yang, 47, was arrested by officers from the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau Division 3 on the accusation of “being an alien in the Kingdom without permission.” Furthermore, he is in illegal possession of dangerous narcotics.

Earlier, authorities received a report of a transgender woman who came to the Pattaya Police Station to inform that she was invited to Mr. Yang’s room and forced to take drugs. When she attempted to flee, she was threatened with harm.

Following that, officials conducted an investigation to gather evidence and issue a search warrant for the target room in Pattaya. They discovered the man in possession of numerous substances, including ice, Happy Water, Erimin Five, and ketamine.

According to a passport check, Yang entered Thailand illegally via a natural passage on the Cambodian border. He was then discovered to be engaged in a case in Taiwan and to have an arrest warrant in a gun case. Initially, he will be prosecuted in Thailand.

