The US Helps Thais Catch A Man Selling Tiger Carcasses Online

PATHUM THANI – More than 500 carcasses, including leopard carcasses, black panther carcasses, clouded leopard carcasses, and Asian golden cat carcasses, were found and seized at a house in Ban Chang Subdistrict, Mueang District, Pathum Thani Province on November 29.

Police officers from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers and Thailand’s Department of National Park, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, arrested Mr. Kan Panyayong, 41, a resident of Phrae province, on charges of “trafficking and possession of protected wildlife without permission.”

At the beginning of 2023, officials captured a suspect in a trade in the carcasses of Asian golden cats for sale to superstitious people at a residence in the Jarakae Bua district of Bangkok’s Lat Phrao District.

They continued their inquiry until they discovered an order on a Facebook group called “Maew Pong Again.” The authorities investigated and discovered that the proprietor of the Facebook page is Mr. Kan. So they gathered evidence and asked the court for approval to issue an arrest warrant. It resulted in the man’s arrest and the seizure of a huge number of tiger carcasses of various varieties.

Kan confessed that he had ordered the carcasses through another Facebook page to resell to customers. He acted like a middleman. It has been done for about 2 years, and he does not know where these tiger carcasses originate from.

Kan further revealed that one tiger carcass will be purchased for between 40,000 and 50,000 baht. The carcass will then be dissected and divided for sale, with the head fetching 10,000-20,000 baht and the body fetching 12,000 baht.

The majority of consumers are collectors or organisations that utilise it to manufacture amulets. He was initially taken to Subdistrict 1, Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, for additional legal action.

