Police Crack Down On Hybrid Fraud; Arrest 2 Chinese And 2 Thais

BANGKOK – The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirabhop Bhuridej announced the result of the “Shutdown One billion Hybrid Scam” operation on November 29 after searching 5 target locations in Bangkok and Samut Prakan.

He mentioned that 4 people were arrested: Mr. Ruen Hong Lin, Ms. Zhao Ye, Ms. Lawan Thaweeapiradeepoon and Ms. Savitri Angkabutr, all of whom are subject to an arrest warrant charging them with fraud by false pretenses, dissemination of false information on the Internet, participation in an international criminal organization and money laundering.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirabhop mentioned that the police have cracked down on this kind of crime before. Last time, they had used fake Facebook accounts posing as good-looking women and lured people to invest in digital assets, causing a huge loss.

The crime was committed in a network and with a large organization. Both Chinese and Thai nationals were arrested last time. Last time, 9 people were arrested, including Jagreena Chukhaowong, also known as KeeKee Maxim, 28, a famous model.

More than one billion baht was confiscated.

After the initial operation, police conducted continuous investigations and found that the criminal group was using methods to transfer the money from their illegal activities to buy luxury apartments and invest in the lodge and restaurant business in Ratchada Soi 4. Ms. Jagreena or KeeKee Maczim, the accused who has already been arrested, has been identified as the owner.

In addition, the name of Mr. Ruen Hong Lin, KeeKee’s husband, who is a manager and has invested over 200 million baht, was discovered. The police then conducted another operation and arrested Mr. Ruen Hong Lin and Ms. Zhao Ye, an elder sister of the head of the organization. Two other suspects who had opened fake accounts for the organization were also arrested.

In addition, the property of the accused group was also investigated, including two luxury apartments worth over 80 million baht, the lounge with an investment value of over 200 million baht, three Toyota Alphard cars and imported liquor worth over 1.3 million baht, totaling more than 300 million baht.

For both operations, properties worth over 1,300 million baht have been investigated so far. All defendants have denied the allegations and have been referred for further prosecution.

