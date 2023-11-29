Six Thai Airports Will Increase Departure Fees in April 2024

BANGKOK – Kerati Kijmanawat, President of Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced on that AOT will increase the fee for departing passengers from April 2024: for international departing passengers from 700 baht/person to 730 baht/person and for domestic departing passengers from 100 baht/person to 130 baht/person.

He explained on November 28, that the fee from the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) is legally obliged to be used for the improvement of the airport and for maintenance. Suvarnabhumi Airport has not increased its PSC fee since 2006.

“I would like to emphasize that the increase in PSC is not intended to burden passengers. It is merely a change in the categorization of charges that were included in the tickets. Passengers will not be affected.”

Kerati added that increasing the PSC will help AOT generate more revenue. Although the profit may not be that big, AOT is expected to generate more 3.6 billion in revenue in 2024 with the estimated 120 million passengers.

He also mentioned the plan to improve airports with a budget of 16 billion over the next 20 years, between 2022and 2042, with more automated check-in and baggage acceptance and the plan to reduce time in passport control and immigration. AOT plans to install Automated Border Control (ABC) systems to replace officers.

Suttipong Kongpool, director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), said the new PSC fee is under review as it must be reasonable compared to other airports in the world.

