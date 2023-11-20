Thai Aviation Industry Welcomes 9 New Registered Airlines

BANGKOK – On November 20, 2023, Suttipong Kongpool, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), announced that the aviation industry in Thailand 2023 is showing steady signs of recovery, with nine new airlines having applied for registration. It is reflected in the growing passenger demand and the resurgence of airlines.

These airlines are in the process of obtaining their Air Operator Certificates (AOC) to commence commercial operations.

The nine newly registered airlines are:

1. Asian Aeroservices Co., Ltd.

– Authorized to operate from October 16, 2023, to October 15, 2026.

– Non-scheduled air transportation.

2. Siam Seapalne Co., Ltd.

– Authorized from May 3, 2023, to May 2, 2028.

– Non-scheduled air transportation.

3. R.C. Airlines Co., Ltd. (Really Cool)

– Authorized from July 18, 2023, to July 17, 2028.

– Both scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation.

4. Avanti Air Charter Co., Ltd.

– Authorized from July 27, 2023, to July 26, 2028.

– Non-scheduled air transportation.

5. M-Landarch Co., Ltd.

– Authorized from July 27, 2023, to July 26, 2028.

– Both scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation.

6. Bangkok Helicopter Services Co., Ltd.

– Currently holding an AOC, authorized from August 23, 2023, to August 22, 2028.

– Non-scheduled air transportation.

7. Pattaya Airways Co., Ltd.

– Authorized from August 28, 2023, to August 27, 2028.

– Non-scheduled air transportation for cargo only.

8. Asia Atlantic Airlines Co., Ltd.

– Authorized from August 29, 2023, to August 28, 2028.

– Scheduled air transportation.

9. P-80 Air Co., Ltd.

– Submitted two registration requests, authorized from August 31, 2023, to August 30, 2028.

– Both scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation.

CAAT emphasizes that it will evaluate business plans, financial status, and service standards to ensure passenger safety and compliance with legal requirements.

The recovery of the aviation industry is approaching pre-COVID levels, with 160 million tourists in 2019, with passenger numbers expected to reach 127 million in 2023, 63.03 million international tourists and 64.43 million domestic tourists.

CAAT also has an optimistic estimate of 162 million in 2024, with 88.62 million international passengers and 74.05 million domestic passengers.

