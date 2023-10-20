Chiang Mai Airport launches 24-hour service in November

Chiang Mai Airport will extend its service hours to 24 hours. The decision was announced by Keerati Kitmanawat, CEO of Thai Airports, and Nirut Pongsitthithaworn, Governor of Chiang Mai Province, together with local provincial officials on October 18, 2023.

The expansion of service hours will begin on 1 November and is in line with the government’s policy to promote tourism and boost economic recovery. However, care will be taken to minimise the impact on surrounding communities.

The decision to extend the airport’s operating hours was based on an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conducted in 2005, which determined that night flights between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. should not exceed 6 percent of total daily flights. This means that Chiang Mai International Airport may operate a maximum of 12 flights during this period.

Initially, flights will not go beyond 1 a.m. Further adjustments to the environmental impact assessment will be made to assess the impact on affected areas and ensure compliance with future legislation.

To address the concerns of residents affected by increased aircraft operations, the Airport Authority will establish a fund to mitigate the impact of noise pollution and to repair and renovate residents’ homes.

This fund will be divided into four areas based on the affected areas, and the management of the fund will be supervised by community representatives and local authorities.

In addition, measures will be taken to assess and monitor the impact of noise on affected areas, including the installation of sound metres at various points to continuously assess the impact. Furthermore, kindergartens in Mae Hia Municipality will be equipped with sound-absorbing devices to reduce noise exposure for children and students.

______

Related article:

Chiang Mai Airport Records More Than 200% Increase in Passenger Arrivals